Social Psychology quiz #6 Flashcards

Social Psychology quiz #6
Social Psychology quiz #6
Where do outside influences that affect self-esteem come from?Outside influences come from family, peers, and society.Which psychologists investigate how people think about, influence, and relate to one another?Social psychologists investigate these topics.What is the definition of social facilitation in AP Psychology?Social facilitation is the tendency to perform better on simple tasks in the presence of others.How do we obtain our social roles?We obtain social roles through the influence of parents, teachers, and peers.Which word best describes how social learning works?Imitation best describes how social learning works.What is the tendency to work better or harder in the presence of others than when alone called?This is called social facilitation.What does social learning theory require in order for learning to take place?Social learning theory requires observation and imitation.What best describes the importance of attention in social learning?Attention is necessary for observing and learning from others' behaviors.One’s reputation is an example of what kind of power?Reputation is an example of referent power.When we perform better on simple or well-learned tasks in the presence of others, what is this called?This is called social facilitation.A nurse touches the client's hand while discussing the client's diagnosis. What is this action?This is an example of nonverbal communication conveying empathy.What best represents the reciprocity norm?The reciprocity norm is the expectation that people will return favors.What is the reciprocity norm in AP Psychology?The reciprocity norm is the expectation to respond to others in kind.Which psychologist would most likely work with a law firm on issues concerning jury selection?A social psychologist would work on jury selection issues.What is a common activity for patients in a reception area of a physician's office?Patients often engage in social interaction or observe others.What is a situation in which the presence of other people changes performance?This is an example of social facilitation or social inhibition.What did Lev Vygotsky call the concept of children learning from working with others?Vygotsky called this concept the zone of proximal development.Social facilitation is most likely to occur in the performance of what kind of tasks?Social facilitation is most likely in simple or well-learned tasks.What is an example of a positive formal sanction?Receiving an award for good behavior is a positive formal sanction.What do people who tend to do less work in a group than they would as individuals demonstrate?They demonstrate social loafing.Standing too close to a stranger while talking to them would be considered which type of deviance?This is a violation of informal social norms.Face-to-face and media advertising are examples of what type of communication?They are examples of mass communication.Which school of thought emphasizes that one learns criminal behavior by interacting with others?Social learning theory emphasizes learning through interaction.What are nonverbal and verbal reactions to a speech or piece of writing called?These are called feedback.Social loafing occurs most likely as a result of what?Social loafing occurs when individual accountability is low in group settings.What is the improvement in an individual's performance because of the presence of others called?This is called social facilitation.Individualism is to collectivism as ________ is to ________.Individualism emphasizes personal goals; collectivism emphasizes group goals.Is crime an example of deviation from formal norms?Yes, crime is a deviation from formal norms.What is a good way to avoid negative communication?Practice active listening and respectful dialogue.When people work together to think and talk through a solution to a conflict, what is this called?This is called collaboration.What are formalized norms that govern people's behavior referred to as?They are referred to as laws or formal norms.What is conflict?Conflict is a disagreement or struggle between individuals or groups.A norm is a(n) ______ shared by two or more people that guides behavior.A norm is a shared expectation that guides behavior.What is the definition of naturalistic observation in AP Psychology?Naturalistic observation is observing behavior in its natural environment without interference.What is social loafing in AP Psychology?Social loafing is the tendency for individuals to exert less effort in a group than alone.How do girls who bully typically behave?Girls who bully may use relational aggression, such as exclusion or gossip.Which psychology field focuses on our family and friends influencing our behavior?Social psychology focuses on these influences.Why may elderly patients face discrimination?Elderly patients may face discrimination due to age-related stereotypes.When is a social facilitation effect likeliest to be maintained?It is maintained when tasks are simple or well-learned.Social psychological principles have the ability to influence what?They can influence attitudes, behaviors, and social change.