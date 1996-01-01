Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Social Psychology quiz #6 Flashcards

Social Psychology quiz #6
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • Where do outside influences that affect self-esteem come from?
    Outside influences come from family, peers, and society.
  • Which psychologists investigate how people think about, influence, and relate to one another?
    Social psychologists investigate these topics.
  • What is the definition of social facilitation in AP Psychology?
    Social facilitation is the tendency to perform better on simple tasks in the presence of others.
  • How do we obtain our social roles?
    We obtain social roles through the influence of parents, teachers, and peers.
  • Which word best describes how social learning works?
    Imitation best describes how social learning works.
  • What is the tendency to work better or harder in the presence of others than when alone called?
    This is called social facilitation.
  • What does social learning theory require in order for learning to take place?
    Social learning theory requires observation and imitation.
  • What best describes the importance of attention in social learning?
    Attention is necessary for observing and learning from others' behaviors.
  • One’s reputation is an example of what kind of power?
    Reputation is an example of referent power.
  • When we perform better on simple or well-learned tasks in the presence of others, what is this called?
    This is called social facilitation.
  • A nurse touches the client's hand while discussing the client's diagnosis. What is this action?
    This is an example of nonverbal communication conveying empathy.
  • What best represents the reciprocity norm?
    The reciprocity norm is the expectation that people will return favors.
  • What is the reciprocity norm in AP Psychology?
    The reciprocity norm is the expectation to respond to others in kind.
  • Which psychologist would most likely work with a law firm on issues concerning jury selection?
    A social psychologist would work on jury selection issues.
  • What is a common activity for patients in a reception area of a physician's office?
    Patients often engage in social interaction or observe others.
  • What is a situation in which the presence of other people changes performance?
    This is an example of social facilitation or social inhibition.
  • What did Lev Vygotsky call the concept of children learning from working with others?
    Vygotsky called this concept the zone of proximal development.
  • Social facilitation is most likely to occur in the performance of what kind of tasks?
    Social facilitation is most likely in simple or well-learned tasks.
  • What is an example of a positive formal sanction?
    Receiving an award for good behavior is a positive formal sanction.
  • What do people who tend to do less work in a group than they would as individuals demonstrate?
    They demonstrate social loafing.
  • Standing too close to a stranger while talking to them would be considered which type of deviance?
    This is a violation of informal social norms.
  • Face-to-face and media advertising are examples of what type of communication?
    They are examples of mass communication.
  • Which school of thought emphasizes that one learns criminal behavior by interacting with others?
    Social learning theory emphasizes learning through interaction.
  • What are nonverbal and verbal reactions to a speech or piece of writing called?
    These are called feedback.
  • Social loafing occurs most likely as a result of what?
    Social loafing occurs when individual accountability is low in group settings.
  • What is the improvement in an individual's performance because of the presence of others called?
    This is called social facilitation.
  • Individualism is to collectivism as ________ is to ________.
    Individualism emphasizes personal goals; collectivism emphasizes group goals.
  • Is crime an example of deviation from formal norms?
    Yes, crime is a deviation from formal norms.
  • What is a good way to avoid negative communication?
    Practice active listening and respectful dialogue.
  • When people work together to think and talk through a solution to a conflict, what is this called?
    This is called collaboration.
  • What are formalized norms that govern people's behavior referred to as?
    They are referred to as laws or formal norms.
  • What is conflict?
    Conflict is a disagreement or struggle between individuals or groups.
  • A norm is a(n) ______ shared by two or more people that guides behavior.
    A norm is a shared expectation that guides behavior.
  • What is the definition of naturalistic observation in AP Psychology?
    Naturalistic observation is observing behavior in its natural environment without interference.
  • What is social loafing in AP Psychology?
    Social loafing is the tendency for individuals to exert less effort in a group than alone.
  • How do girls who bully typically behave?
    Girls who bully may use relational aggression, such as exclusion or gossip.
  • Which psychology field focuses on our family and friends influencing our behavior?
    Social psychology focuses on these influences.
  • Why may elderly patients face discrimination?
    Elderly patients may face discrimination due to age-related stereotypes.
  • When is a social facilitation effect likeliest to be maintained?
    It is maintained when tasks are simple or well-learned.
  • Social psychological principles have the ability to influence what?
    They can influence attitudes, behaviors, and social change.