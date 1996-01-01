Social Psychology quiz #7 Flashcards
Social Psychology quiz #7
What is the reciprocity norm in AP Psychology?It is the expectation to return favors or kindness.What is social facilitation?Social facilitation is improved performance on simple tasks in the presence of others.How are the foot-in-the-door studies and the Milgram studies similar?Both demonstrate how small initial compliance can lead to larger compliance.What is our most likely response in the presence of others?We are likely to conform to group norms or perform better on simple tasks.If a person is a good listener, what would he or she do?A good listener pays attention, provides feedback, and shows empathy.What is the atmosphere of a team or an organization known as?This is called organizational climate or culture.What is the appraisal principle of conformity?It is the tendency to conform based on evaluation of others' opinions.What peripheral cues do you monitor when someone is trying to influence you?Peripheral cues include body language, tone, and appearance.What best defines social loafing?Social loafing is reduced effort by individuals when working in groups.Social facilitation is most likely to occur in the performance of what kind of tasks?It occurs in simple or well-learned tasks.What is an example of an in-group/out-group dynamic?Favoring one's own group over outsiders is an in-group/out-group dynamic.What is a temporary gathering of people in close proximity called?This is called a crowd.Explain the two types of deviance associated with labeling theory.Primary deviance is initial rule-breaking; secondary deviance is when society labels the individual as deviant.What does the foot-in-the-door phenomenon refer to?It refers to the tendency to agree to a larger request after agreeing to a small one.What is the enforcement of norms or shared rules of conduct called?This is called social control.What is social control?Social control is the regulation of behavior through norms and laws.What are true and false statements about race?Race is a social construct; stereotypes about race are often false.Is an expressive crowd one that forms around emotionally charged activities?Yes, an expressive crowd forms around emotionally charged activities.What shows a successful communication strategy for an adolescent?Active listening and respectful dialogue are successful strategies.Are athletes who bully others likely to be marginalized?Athletes who bully may be marginalized due to negative behavior.Do employers prefer to hire someone who has been referred to them rather than a complete stranger?Yes, referrals are often preferred due to trust and social capital.What is the person who performs a behavior that serves as an example called?This person is called a model.What most influences the political socialization of an individual?Family and social environment most influence political socialization.Are more positive organizational outcomes associated with certain cultures?Yes, positive cultures are linked to better outcomes.Within social psychology, what is a script?A script is a sequence of expected behaviors in a given context.Are individuals who exert direct or indirect social influence over others called leaders?Yes, they are called leaders.What is the ability to communicate and build relationships with others called?This is called social competence.What are the socially determined behaviors expected of a person performing a role called?These are called social roles.How can physical activity help you get along with others?Physical activity promotes teamwork and social interaction.What is the definition of groupthink in AP Psychology?Groupthink is the tendency for group members to seek consensus without critical evaluation.What is the bystander effect in AP Psychology?The bystander effect is the tendency for individuals to be less likely to help when others are present.What is normative social influence?Normative social influence is conforming to be accepted by others.What is group polarization in AP Psychology?Group polarization is the tendency for group discussion to strengthen prevailing opinions.What is an important feature of intergroup contact?Cooperation on shared goals is important for positive intergroup contact.How can the media’s effect on public opinion best be described?The media can shape and influence public opinion.What does Scout learn about mob mentality?Mob mentality can lead individuals to act in ways they normally wouldn't.Can social stigmas prevent children with disabilities from getting treatment?Yes, stigmas can hinder access to treatment.What is a polite behavior that shows respect for other people called?This is called courtesy.What was a direct result of Rosa Park’s refusal to give up her seat on a Montgomery bus in 1955?Her action sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott and advanced civil rights.How are norms best described?Norms are shared expectations for behavior within a group.