Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Social Psychology quiz #7 Flashcards

Social Psychology quiz #7
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • What is the reciprocity norm in AP Psychology?
    It is the expectation to return favors or kindness.
  • What is social facilitation?
    Social facilitation is improved performance on simple tasks in the presence of others.
  • How are the foot-in-the-door studies and the Milgram studies similar?
    Both demonstrate how small initial compliance can lead to larger compliance.
  • What is our most likely response in the presence of others?
    We are likely to conform to group norms or perform better on simple tasks.
  • If a person is a good listener, what would he or she do?
    A good listener pays attention, provides feedback, and shows empathy.
  • What is the atmosphere of a team or an organization known as?
    This is called organizational climate or culture.
  • What is the appraisal principle of conformity?
    It is the tendency to conform based on evaluation of others' opinions.
  • What peripheral cues do you monitor when someone is trying to influence you?
    Peripheral cues include body language, tone, and appearance.
  • What best defines social loafing?
    Social loafing is reduced effort by individuals when working in groups.
  • Social facilitation is most likely to occur in the performance of what kind of tasks?
    It occurs in simple or well-learned tasks.
  • What is an example of an in-group/out-group dynamic?
    Favoring one's own group over outsiders is an in-group/out-group dynamic.
  • What is a temporary gathering of people in close proximity called?
    This is called a crowd.
  • Explain the two types of deviance associated with labeling theory.
    Primary deviance is initial rule-breaking; secondary deviance is when society labels the individual as deviant.
  • What does the foot-in-the-door phenomenon refer to?
    It refers to the tendency to agree to a larger request after agreeing to a small one.
  • What is the enforcement of norms or shared rules of conduct called?
    This is called social control.
  • What is social control?
    Social control is the regulation of behavior through norms and laws.
  • What are true and false statements about race?
    Race is a social construct; stereotypes about race are often false.
  • Is an expressive crowd one that forms around emotionally charged activities?
    Yes, an expressive crowd forms around emotionally charged activities.
  • What shows a successful communication strategy for an adolescent?
    Active listening and respectful dialogue are successful strategies.
  • Are athletes who bully others likely to be marginalized?
    Athletes who bully may be marginalized due to negative behavior.
  • Do employers prefer to hire someone who has been referred to them rather than a complete stranger?
    Yes, referrals are often preferred due to trust and social capital.
  • What is the person who performs a behavior that serves as an example called?
    This person is called a model.
  • What most influences the political socialization of an individual?
    Family and social environment most influence political socialization.
  • Are more positive organizational outcomes associated with certain cultures?
    Yes, positive cultures are linked to better outcomes.
  • Within social psychology, what is a script?
    A script is a sequence of expected behaviors in a given context.
  • Are individuals who exert direct or indirect social influence over others called leaders?
    Yes, they are called leaders.
  • What is the ability to communicate and build relationships with others called?
    This is called social competence.
  • What are the socially determined behaviors expected of a person performing a role called?
    These are called social roles.
  • How can physical activity help you get along with others?
    Physical activity promotes teamwork and social interaction.
  • What is the definition of groupthink in AP Psychology?
    Groupthink is the tendency for group members to seek consensus without critical evaluation.
  • What is the bystander effect in AP Psychology?
    The bystander effect is the tendency for individuals to be less likely to help when others are present.
  • What is normative social influence?
    Normative social influence is conforming to be accepted by others.
  • What is group polarization in AP Psychology?
    Group polarization is the tendency for group discussion to strengthen prevailing opinions.
  • What is an important feature of intergroup contact?
    Cooperation on shared goals is important for positive intergroup contact.
  • How can the media’s effect on public opinion best be described?
    The media can shape and influence public opinion.
  • What does Scout learn about mob mentality?
    Mob mentality can lead individuals to act in ways they normally wouldn't.
  • Can social stigmas prevent children with disabilities from getting treatment?
    Yes, stigmas can hinder access to treatment.
  • What is a polite behavior that shows respect for other people called?
    This is called courtesy.
  • What was a direct result of Rosa Park’s refusal to give up her seat on a Montgomery bus in 1955?
    Her action sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott and advanced civil rights.
  • How are norms best described?
    Norms are shared expectations for behavior within a group.