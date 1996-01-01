Social Psychology quiz #8 Flashcards
Social Psychology quiz #8
When you know someone and like that person, is he or she considered a peer?Yes, a peer is someone of similar status whom you know and like.What is a change in behavior in response to the demands of others called?This is called compliance.What is an example of knowledge sharing by a team leader?A team leader explaining procedures to team members is knowledge sharing.What can social identity groups give you a sense of?They provide a sense of belonging and self-esteem.When other members of a group admire and respect a person, what kind of power does that person have?That person has referent power.Do students talk more than teachers in typical classrooms according to research?Yes, students often talk more than teachers.Is a peer group very influential?Yes, peer groups are influential in shaping behavior.What is the definition of social learning theory in AP Psychology?Social learning theory is the idea that behavior is learned through observation and imitation.What is it called when a person who is not a manager gets a group focused and organized?This is informal leadership.What is the reduction of personal identity when an individual is part of a group called?This is called deindividuation.What is a communication style characterized by the use of manipulation to achieve an end goal?This is called manipulative communication.What are likely applications of the broken windows theory of social deviance?Applications include urban policy and crime prevention strategies.What is a source of intergroup conflict in the workplace?Competition for resources is a source of intergroup conflict.What is a true statement about social psychology?Social psychology studies how social factors influence behavior.What is the term panoptic surveillance defined as?Panoptic surveillance is constant observation that influences behavior.What do social psychologists typically refer to helping others as?They refer to it as prosocial behavior.What is the influence that a group has on the judgment of an individual called?This is called conformity.What are conversing and answering questions examples of?They are examples of verbal communication.Does an observer need to know that social learning is occurring for it to be effective?No, learning can occur without conscious awareness.In Albert Bandura’s social-cognitive theory, what does behavior refer to?Behavior refers to actions that are learned and performed in social contexts.Which word best fits the definition 'can relate well to others'?Social competence.True or false: Most high school students do not drink often.True. Most high school students do not drink often.What is spreading information with the purpose of supporting a cause best described as?This is called propaganda.Why is assertive communication an effective strategy?Assertive communication is effective because it is clear, respectful, and direct.Is human response to groupthink and alignment of values founded in psychology?Yes, these responses are studied in social psychology.Does social learning theory take into account the influence of reinforcement on behavior?Yes, reinforcement influences learning in social learning theory.Will being around positive people tend to make you more positive?Yes, social environments influence attitudes and behaviors.How does herd behavior affect individuals?Herd behavior can lead individuals to conform to group actions.Normative social influence results from people's desire to do what?It results from the desire to be accepted by others.Which statement about social psychology is most accurate?Social psychology studies how social factors influence thoughts and behaviors.Why is the media a powerful influence?The media shapes attitudes, beliefs, and social norms.If the principles of social learning theory are true, what might children do?Children may model aggressive or prosocial behavior observed in others.What is the result when there are frequent personality conflicts in a work group?Frequent conflicts can reduce group effectiveness and satisfaction.What is respecting others, valuing their perspective, and being sensitive to their concerns called?This is called empathy.What is an example of social facilitation?A person runs faster when others are watching.What best describes social engineering?Social engineering is manipulating people to achieve a desired outcome.What is a logical prediction in social psychology?A logical prediction is a hypothesis based on observed social patterns.What factor reduces group cohesiveness?Conflict and lack of shared goals reduce cohesiveness.Which definition best describes the central focus of social psychology?The central focus is understanding how social factors influence behavior.What strategy do employers use to eliminate the risk of bias in job interviews?Structured interviews and standardized questions reduce bias.