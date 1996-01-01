Skip to main content
Social Psychology quiz #8 Flashcards

Social Psychology quiz #8
  • When you know someone and like that person, is he or she considered a peer?
    Yes, a peer is someone of similar status whom you know and like.
  • What is a change in behavior in response to the demands of others called?
    This is called compliance.
  • What is an example of knowledge sharing by a team leader?
    A team leader explaining procedures to team members is knowledge sharing.
  • What can social identity groups give you a sense of?
    They provide a sense of belonging and self-esteem.
  • When other members of a group admire and respect a person, what kind of power does that person have?
    That person has referent power.
  • Do students talk more than teachers in typical classrooms according to research?
    Yes, students often talk more than teachers.
  • Is a peer group very influential?
    Yes, peer groups are influential in shaping behavior.
  • What is the definition of social learning theory in AP Psychology?
    Social learning theory is the idea that behavior is learned through observation and imitation.
  • What is it called when a person who is not a manager gets a group focused and organized?
    This is informal leadership.
  • What is the reduction of personal identity when an individual is part of a group called?
    This is called deindividuation.
  • What is a communication style characterized by the use of manipulation to achieve an end goal?
    This is called manipulative communication.
  • What are likely applications of the broken windows theory of social deviance?
    Applications include urban policy and crime prevention strategies.
  • What is a source of intergroup conflict in the workplace?
    Competition for resources is a source of intergroup conflict.
  • What is a true statement about social psychology?
    Social psychology studies how social factors influence behavior.
  • What is the term panoptic surveillance defined as?
    Panoptic surveillance is constant observation that influences behavior.
  • What do social psychologists typically refer to helping others as?
    They refer to it as prosocial behavior.
  • What is the influence that a group has on the judgment of an individual called?
    This is called conformity.
  • What are conversing and answering questions examples of?
    They are examples of verbal communication.
  • Does an observer need to know that social learning is occurring for it to be effective?
    No, learning can occur without conscious awareness.
  • In Albert Bandura’s social-cognitive theory, what does behavior refer to?
    Behavior refers to actions that are learned and performed in social contexts.
  • Which word best fits the definition 'can relate well to others'?
    Social competence.
  • True or false: Most high school students do not drink often.
    True. Most high school students do not drink often.
  • What is spreading information with the purpose of supporting a cause best described as?
    This is called propaganda.
  • Why is assertive communication an effective strategy?
    Assertive communication is effective because it is clear, respectful, and direct.
  • Is human response to groupthink and alignment of values founded in psychology?
    Yes, these responses are studied in social psychology.
  • Does social learning theory take into account the influence of reinforcement on behavior?
    Yes, reinforcement influences learning in social learning theory.
  • Will being around positive people tend to make you more positive?
    Yes, social environments influence attitudes and behaviors.
  • How does herd behavior affect individuals?
    Herd behavior can lead individuals to conform to group actions.
  • Normative social influence results from people's desire to do what?
    It results from the desire to be accepted by others.
  • Which statement about social psychology is most accurate?
    Social psychology studies how social factors influence thoughts and behaviors.
  • Why is the media a powerful influence?
    The media shapes attitudes, beliefs, and social norms.
  • If the principles of social learning theory are true, what might children do?
    Children may model aggressive or prosocial behavior observed in others.
  • What is the result when there are frequent personality conflicts in a work group?
    Frequent conflicts can reduce group effectiveness and satisfaction.
  • What is respecting others, valuing their perspective, and being sensitive to their concerns called?
    This is called empathy.
  • What is an example of social facilitation?
    A person runs faster when others are watching.
  • What best describes social engineering?
    Social engineering is manipulating people to achieve a desired outcome.
  • What is a logical prediction in social psychology?
    A logical prediction is a hypothesis based on observed social patterns.
  • What factor reduces group cohesiveness?
    Conflict and lack of shared goals reduce cohesiveness.
  • Which definition best describes the central focus of social psychology?
    The central focus is understanding how social factors influence behavior.
  • What strategy do employers use to eliminate the risk of bias in job interviews?
    Structured interviews and standardized questions reduce bias.