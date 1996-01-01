Social Psychology quiz #9 Flashcards
Among adults, what is true about touch behavior?Touch behavior varies by culture and context.What is a downside of the democratic leadership style?It can lead to slower decision-making due to group input.In-group and out-group interactions are the focus of which theory?Social identity theory focuses on these interactions.What are we most likely to learn about through our peers?We learn social norms, behaviors, and attitudes through peers.What are social, emotional, and psychological benefits of being physically active?Benefits include improved mood, social connections, and self-esteem.What is unconsciously mimicking those around us known as?This is called social contagion or mimicry.What are acceptable social norms and social recognition?Acceptable norms are shared expectations; recognition is acknowledgment of conformity.What does the use of expert power tend to result in?Expert power leads to respect and influence.In older adults, what is a higher level of social support related to?It is related to better health and well-being.What are ways of demonstrating positive peer relationships?Keeping promises, staying in touch, and active listening demonstrate positive relationships.What does social role theory suggest?Social role theory suggests behavior is shaped by societal expectations of roles.What is the tendency for people to behave differently when they know they are being studied called?This is called the Hawthorne effect.What is it called when a classmate yawns and then several other students yawn?This is an example of social contagion.With equity theory, what do we do?We compare our inputs and outcomes to those of others.If Elisa is the kind of person that workers are drawn to and engaged by, what does she have?She has referent power or charisma.What does social learning theory indicate about learning?Learning occurs from observing and imitating others.Why does the presence of others not always lead to social facilitation?It may lead to social inhibition if the task is complex or unfamiliar.What is an example of role conflict?A person struggling to balance work and family roles experiences role conflict.When you describe your own role and responsibilities to your direct reports, what are they more likely to do?They are more likely to understand expectations and perform effectively.How can social loafing be minimized?Assigning individual accountability and clear roles minimizes social loafing.What does the foot-in-the-door phenomenon refer to?It refers to increased compliance with a large request after agreeing to a small one.In social psychology research, what does the term confederate refer to?A confederate is a person who is part of the experiment and acts according to instructions.