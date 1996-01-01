Skip to main content
Social Psychology quiz #9 Flashcards

Social Psychology quiz #9
  • Among adults, what is true about touch behavior?
    Touch behavior varies by culture and context.
  • What is a downside of the democratic leadership style?
    It can lead to slower decision-making due to group input.
  • In-group and out-group interactions are the focus of which theory?
    Social identity theory focuses on these interactions.
  • What are we most likely to learn about through our peers?
    We learn social norms, behaviors, and attitudes through peers.
  • What are social, emotional, and psychological benefits of being physically active?
    Benefits include improved mood, social connections, and self-esteem.
  • What is unconsciously mimicking those around us known as?
    This is called social contagion or mimicry.
  • What are acceptable social norms and social recognition?
    Acceptable norms are shared expectations; recognition is acknowledgment of conformity.
  • What does the use of expert power tend to result in?
    Expert power leads to respect and influence.
  • In older adults, what is a higher level of social support related to?
    It is related to better health and well-being.
  • What are ways of demonstrating positive peer relationships?
    Keeping promises, staying in touch, and active listening demonstrate positive relationships.
  • What does social role theory suggest?
    Social role theory suggests behavior is shaped by societal expectations of roles.
  • What is the tendency for people to behave differently when they know they are being studied called?
    This is called the Hawthorne effect.
  • What is it called when a classmate yawns and then several other students yawn?
    This is an example of social contagion.
  • With equity theory, what do we do?
    We compare our inputs and outcomes to those of others.
  • If Elisa is the kind of person that workers are drawn to and engaged by, what does she have?
    She has referent power or charisma.
  • What does social learning theory indicate about learning?
    Learning occurs from observing and imitating others.
  • Why does the presence of others not always lead to social facilitation?
    It may lead to social inhibition if the task is complex or unfamiliar.
  • What is an example of role conflict?
    A person struggling to balance work and family roles experiences role conflict.
  • When you describe your own role and responsibilities to your direct reports, what are they more likely to do?
    They are more likely to understand expectations and perform effectively.
  • How can social loafing be minimized?
    Assigning individual accountability and clear roles minimizes social loafing.
  • What does the foot-in-the-door phenomenon refer to?
    It refers to increased compliance with a large request after agreeing to a small one.
  • In social psychology research, what does the term confederate refer to?
    A confederate is a person who is part of the experiment and acts according to instructions.