The Psychodynamic Perspective on Personality quiz #4 Flashcards

What does fixation refer to in Freud's theory?Fixation refers to a persistent focus on an earlier psychosexual stage due to unresolved conflicts.Personality traits are used to describe what aspects of a person?Personality traits are used to describe consistent patterns in the way a person thinks, feels, and acts.In Freud’s theory, dreams were a way to examine what?In Freud’s theory, dreams were a way to examine the unconscious mind.Which perspective views abnormal behavior as the result of unresolved unconscious conflicts?The psychodynamic perspective views abnormal behavior as the result of unresolved unconscious conflicts.What was Albert Ellis’s view of psychological problems?Albert Ellis believed psychological problems result from irrational beliefs and thought patterns.In Albert Bandura's social-cognitive theory, what does behavior refer to?In Bandura's social-cognitive theory, behavior refers to observable actions influenced by cognitive and environmental factors.How do role models affect our personality according to social-cognitive theory?Role models influence our personality by providing examples of behavior that we may imitate.Is our personality based solely on the environment in which we live?No, personality is influenced by both internal factors and the environment.What does repression refer to as a defense mechanism?Repression is a defense mechanism where unacceptable impulses are pushed back into the unconscious mind.What is regression as a defense mechanism?Regression is a defense mechanism where an individual reverts to behaviors typical of an earlier developmental stage.What is an individual's characteristic pattern of thinking, feeling, and acting called?An individual's characteristic pattern of thinking, feeling, and acting is called personality.What is the main idea of the behavioral perspective on personality?The behavioral perspective emphasizes that personality is shaped by learned behaviors and environmental influences.To whom does psychoanalysis refer as the developer of the personality theory and therapeutic practices?Psychoanalysis refers to the personality theory and therapeutic practices developed by Sigmund Freud.Which perspective holds that our behavior is determined by internal factors?The psychodynamic perspective holds that our behavior is determined by internal factors.Who is credited with the first comprehensive theory of personality?Sigmund Freud is credited with the first comprehensive theory of personality.In the free association technique of psychoanalysis, what does the patient do?In free association, the patient says whatever comes to mind to uncover unconscious thoughts and feelings.What are the inner forces of personality that hold back one's impulsive behavior?The superego represents the inner forces that hold back impulsive behavior.What is the definition of psychoanalysis in AP Psychology?Psychoanalysis is Freud's theory and therapeutic method focusing on unconscious motives and conflicts.Psychoanalytic theory focuses on what and early childhood experiences?Psychoanalytic theory focuses on unconscious conflicts and early childhood experiences.What is an important component of psychoanalysis?An important component is the use of defense mechanisms to manage internal conflicts.The concept of predestination was a major part of which field?The concept of predestination is not a major part of psychoanalytic theory.What is the unsocialized, spontaneous, self-interested component of personality and self-identity?The id is the unsocialized, spontaneous, self-interested component of personality.Which perspective holds that our behavior is determined by internal factors?The psychodynamic perspective holds that our behavior is determined by internal factors.Psychodynamic therapy has its roots in the theories of whom?Psychodynamic therapy has its roots in the theories of Sigmund Freud.What is the attempt to understand the structure of the mind by breaking it down into its components called?This approach is called structuralism.What is pushing unacceptable impulses back into the unconscious mind called?This is called repression.Immanuel Kant used the terms persistent, steadfast, and calm to describe what kind of person?Immanuel Kant used these terms to describe a person with a stable temperament.What is one of the problems modern psychologists have with Freud's psychoanalytic theory?One problem is that many of Freud's concepts are not empirically testable.The psychodynamic approaches to therapy are based largely on the theories of whom?The psychodynamic approaches to therapy are based largely on the theories of Sigmund Freud.Which theorist created the idea that dreams can reveal our unconscious thoughts?Sigmund Freud created the idea that dreams can reveal our unconscious thoughts.Carl Rogers suggested that what is a central feature of personality?Carl Rogers suggested that the self-concept is a central feature of personality.What is psychoanalysis as Freud's therapeutic technique for analyzing unconscious conflicts?Psychoanalysis is Freud's therapeutic technique for bringing unconscious conflicts to conscious awareness.Why are personality tests considered self-reported?Personality tests are considered self-reported because individuals provide information about themselves directly.According to Freud, which compartment of personality operates on the pleasure principle?The id operates on the pleasure principle.Which statement best describes the superego?The superego is the part of personality that represents internalized moral standards and ideals.What is an important concept in Alfred Adler's individual psychology?An important concept is the feeling of inferiority and striving for superiority.Which component of the personality uses defense mechanisms, and why?The ego uses defense mechanisms to manage anxiety from conflicts between the id and superego.According to psychoanalytic theory, the id operates on what principle?The id operates on the pleasure principle.What did Gordon Allport believe about healthy, well-adjusted individuals?Gordon Allport believed healthy, well-adjusted individuals are guided by conscious motives and rational plans.What is one criticism of the psychoanalytic perspective?One criticism is that it relies on untestable concepts and non-representative samples.