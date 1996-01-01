Skip to main content
The Psychodynamic Perspective on Personality quiz #4 Flashcards

The Psychodynamic Perspective on Personality quiz #4
  • What does fixation refer to in Freud's theory?
    Fixation refers to a persistent focus on an earlier psychosexual stage due to unresolved conflicts.
  • Personality traits are used to describe what aspects of a person?
    Personality traits are used to describe consistent patterns in the way a person thinks, feels, and acts.
  • In Freud’s theory, dreams were a way to examine what?
    In Freud’s theory, dreams were a way to examine the unconscious mind.
  • Which perspective views abnormal behavior as the result of unresolved unconscious conflicts?
    The psychodynamic perspective views abnormal behavior as the result of unresolved unconscious conflicts.
  • What was Albert Ellis’s view of psychological problems?
    Albert Ellis believed psychological problems result from irrational beliefs and thought patterns.
  • In Albert Bandura's social-cognitive theory, what does behavior refer to?
    In Bandura's social-cognitive theory, behavior refers to observable actions influenced by cognitive and environmental factors.
  • How do role models affect our personality according to social-cognitive theory?
    Role models influence our personality by providing examples of behavior that we may imitate.
  • Is our personality based solely on the environment in which we live?
    No, personality is influenced by both internal factors and the environment.
  • What does repression refer to as a defense mechanism?
    Repression is a defense mechanism where unacceptable impulses are pushed back into the unconscious mind.
  • What is regression as a defense mechanism?
    Regression is a defense mechanism where an individual reverts to behaviors typical of an earlier developmental stage.
  • What is an individual's characteristic pattern of thinking, feeling, and acting called?
    An individual's characteristic pattern of thinking, feeling, and acting is called personality.
  • What is the main idea of the behavioral perspective on personality?
    The behavioral perspective emphasizes that personality is shaped by learned behaviors and environmental influences.
  • To whom does psychoanalysis refer as the developer of the personality theory and therapeutic practices?
    Psychoanalysis refers to the personality theory and therapeutic practices developed by Sigmund Freud.
  • Which perspective holds that our behavior is determined by internal factors?
    The psychodynamic perspective holds that our behavior is determined by internal factors.
  • Who is credited with the first comprehensive theory of personality?
    Sigmund Freud is credited with the first comprehensive theory of personality.
  • In the free association technique of psychoanalysis, what does the patient do?
    In free association, the patient says whatever comes to mind to uncover unconscious thoughts and feelings.
  • What are the inner forces of personality that hold back one's impulsive behavior?
    The superego represents the inner forces that hold back impulsive behavior.
  • What is the definition of psychoanalysis in AP Psychology?
    Psychoanalysis is Freud's theory and therapeutic method focusing on unconscious motives and conflicts.
  • Psychoanalytic theory focuses on what and early childhood experiences?
    Psychoanalytic theory focuses on unconscious conflicts and early childhood experiences.
  • What is an important component of psychoanalysis?
    An important component is the use of defense mechanisms to manage internal conflicts.
  • The concept of predestination was a major part of which field?
    The concept of predestination is not a major part of psychoanalytic theory.
  • What is the unsocialized, spontaneous, self-interested component of personality and self-identity?
    The id is the unsocialized, spontaneous, self-interested component of personality.
  • Psychodynamic therapy has its roots in the theories of whom?
    Psychodynamic therapy has its roots in the theories of Sigmund Freud.
  • What is the attempt to understand the structure of the mind by breaking it down into its components called?
    This approach is called structuralism.
  • What is pushing unacceptable impulses back into the unconscious mind called?
    This is called repression.
  • Immanuel Kant used the terms persistent, steadfast, and calm to describe what kind of person?
    Immanuel Kant used these terms to describe a person with a stable temperament.
  • What is one of the problems modern psychologists have with Freud's psychoanalytic theory?
    One problem is that many of Freud's concepts are not empirically testable.
  • Which theorist created the idea that dreams can reveal our unconscious thoughts?
    Sigmund Freud created the idea that dreams can reveal our unconscious thoughts.
  • Carl Rogers suggested that what is a central feature of personality?
    Carl Rogers suggested that the self-concept is a central feature of personality.
  • What is psychoanalysis as Freud's therapeutic technique for analyzing unconscious conflicts?
    Psychoanalysis is Freud's therapeutic technique for bringing unconscious conflicts to conscious awareness.
  • Why are personality tests considered self-reported?
    Personality tests are considered self-reported because individuals provide information about themselves directly.
  • According to Freud, which compartment of personality operates on the pleasure principle?
    The id operates on the pleasure principle.
  • Which statement best describes the superego?
    The superego is the part of personality that represents internalized moral standards and ideals.
  • What is an important concept in Alfred Adler's individual psychology?
    An important concept is the feeling of inferiority and striving for superiority.
  • Which component of the personality uses defense mechanisms, and why?
    The ego uses defense mechanisms to manage anxiety from conflicts between the id and superego.
  • According to psychoanalytic theory, the id operates on what principle?
    The id operates on the pleasure principle.
  • What did Gordon Allport believe about healthy, well-adjusted individuals?
    Gordon Allport believed healthy, well-adjusted individuals are guided by conscious motives and rational plans.
  • What is one criticism of the psychoanalytic perspective?
    One criticism is that it relies on untestable concepts and non-representative samples.