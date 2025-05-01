Skip to main content
Collective Behavior
20. Social Movements and Social Change / Collective Behavior / Problem 4
Which combined intervention best synthesizes crowd classification knowledge and evidence-based strategies to reduce violent escalation at a planned, high-tension rally?
A
Increase visible militarized police tactics, use crowd dispersion techniques that maximize fear, and reduce communication channels between organizers and officials so that participants cannot coordinate nonviolent alternatives.
B
Ban all public gatherings and immediately arrest anyone who attempts to assemble, because suppression by force universally eliminates any risk of escalation without secondary social consequences.
C
Establish designated dialogue zones to channel acting-crowd goals into negotiation, deploy de-escalation-trained liaisons between organizers and police, and create clear nonviolent norms reinforced by community leaders prior to the event.
D
Do nothing and presume spontaneous crowd dynamics will always resolve conflicts internally without influence from organizers, police, or community actors.
