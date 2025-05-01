Skip to main content
Collective Behavior
Collective Behavior
20. Social Movements and Social Change / Collective Behavior / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which concise statement correctly distinguishes a mob from a riot?
A
A mob is highly emotional with a clear target or goal; a riot is highly emotional but disorganized and lacks a clear goal.
B
A mob is always lawful and orderly with explicit institutional oversight, while a riot is an example of a conventional crowd organized through formal channels.
C
Mobs and riots are identical in definition and there is no sociological distinction between targeted violence and disorganized group activity.
D
A riot is defined by the presence of a democratic assembly engaged in formal negotiation, whereas a mob is always a scheduled celebratory gathering.
