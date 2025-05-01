Skip to main content
Collective Behavior
Collective Behavior
20. Social Movements and Social Change / Collective Behavior / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following best defines collective behavior as distinct from actions organized by social institutions?
A
Individual decision-making that never involves emotions or social influence and is typically formally sanctioned by policy or law.
B
Small-group routine behaviors that are repeated daily within families and workplaces according to explicit institutional mandates.
C
Spontaneous, transient activity of large groups outside institutional structures.
D
Coordinated long-term activities sustained by formal rules and structures like schools or courts, usually planned and institutionalized over time with predictable procedures.
