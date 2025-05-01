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1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
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Problem 11
Problem 12
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
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1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data / Sampling Methods / Problem 11
Problem 11
A public health agency has a roster of all
250,000
250{,}000
households in a city and plans to select a systematic sample of
200
200
households to inspect. Determine the sampling interval,
k
k
.
A
k
=
1,249
k=1{,}249
B
k
=
1,250
k=1{,}250
C
k
=
1,251
k=1{,}251
D
k
=
1,200
k=1{,}200
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