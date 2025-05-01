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1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
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1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
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1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data / Levels of Measurement / Problem 5
Problem 5
A team member reports weekly hours: [32, 40, 48, 56]. Compute the mean and state whether multiplying the mean by 1.5 to plan staffing is a valid operation. Show calculations.
A
Mean = 44 hours; multiplying by 1.5 is invalid because means of work hours are never representative and staffing must be based on medians only.
B
Mean = 44 hours; multiplying by 1.5 to plan staffing is valid because hours are ratio-level, so scaled arithmetic is interpretable.
C
Mean = 44 hours; multiplying by 1.5 is only valid if you first rescale hours into a 0–1 interval, otherwise multiplication will break interval assumptions and produce nonsense.
D
Mean = 44 hours; multiplying is invalid because you must first convert into ordinal ranks before any multiplicative scaling is performed for workforce planning.
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