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1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
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1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
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1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data / Levels of Measurement / Problem 4
Problem 4
Favorite ice cream flavor among vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry is best described as which level of measurement?
A
Interval — because flavor labels can be assigned numbers and differences between those numbers are meaningful.
B
Ratio — flavors have an absolute zero representing absence of flavor, so ratios are meaningful when comparing taste intensity scores.
C
Nominal — categories only, qualitative; no meaningful order or numerical operations.
D
Ordinal — flavors have a natural ranking in everyone's taste hierarchy so ordering and median make sense.
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