- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
A psychologist is studying the effect of background music on concentration levels. One group of students took a test with classical music playing in the background, while another group took the same test with no music. The scores were analyzed for variability. The results are as follows:
Classical Music: , ,
No Music: , ,
At the significance level, test the claim that the variances of test scores are the same for both groups. Assume that the samples are from normally distributed populations.
A company wants to compare the proportion of employees who use public transportation to commute in two of its branches. In Branch A, out of employees use public transportation. In Branch B, out of employees use public transportation. At the significance level, test whether the proportions are the same in both branches.
A nutritionist is comparing the average daily calorie intake of two groups: vegetarians and non-vegetarians. A sample of vegetarians has a mean intake of calories with a standard deviation of calories, a sample of non-vegetarians has a mean intake of calories with a standard deviation of calories. At the significance level, what is the value of the test statistic for testing whether there is a significant difference in mean daily calorie intake between the vegetarian and non-vegetarian groups?
A confidence interval for the difference in means is calculated as (1, 5). What does this suggest about the difference in population means?
A nutritionist wants to determine if a new diet plan affects cholesterol levels. She measures the cholesterol levels (in ) of patients before and after following the diet for three months. The data are as follows:
Using the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test at a significance level, test the claim that the matched pairs have differences that come from a population with a median equal to zero. Assume that the population of differences has a distribution that is approximately symmetric.
In a Wilcoxon Signed-Ranks Test, suppose you have nonzero paired differences and the sum of the negative ranks is . What is the expression for the sum of the positive ranks in terms of and ?