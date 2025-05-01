Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Proportions / Problem 1
Problem 1

A psychologist is studying the effect of background music on concentration levels. One group of students took a test with classical music playing in the background, while another group took the same test with no music. The scores were analyzed for variability. The results are as follows:
Classical Music: n=28n=28, xˉ=75.2\bar{x}=75.2, s=8.1s=8.1
No Music: n=30n=30, xˉ=78.5\bar{x}=78.5, s=5.6s=5.6
At the 0.050.05 significance level, test the claim that the variances of test scores are the same for both groups. Assume that the samples are from normally distributed populations.

Learn this concept