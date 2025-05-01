A psychologist is studying the effect of background music on concentration levels. One group of students took a test with classical music playing in the background, while another group took the same test with no music. The scores were analyzed for variability. The results are as follows:

Classical Music: n = 28 n=28 , x ˉ = 75.2 \bar{x}=75.2 , s = 8.1 s=8.1

No Music: n = 30 n=30 , x ˉ = 78.5 \bar{x}=78.5 , s = 5.6 s=5.6