A nutritionist wants to determine if a new diet plan affects cholesterol levels. She measures the cholesterol levels (in mg/dL \text{mg/dL} ) of 8 8 patients before and after following the diet for three months. The data are as follows:

Using the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test at a 0.05 0.05 significance level, test the claim that the matched pairs have differences that come from a population with a median equal to zero. Assume that the population of differences has a distribution that is approximately symmetric.