10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Problem 5
A nutritionist wants to determine if a new diet plan affects cholesterol levels. She measures the cholesterol levels (in ) of patients before and after following the diet for three months. The data are as follows:
Using the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test at a significance level, test the claim that the matched pairs have differences that come from a population with a median equal to zero. Assume that the population of differences has a distribution that is approximately symmetric.
