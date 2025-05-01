Skip to main content
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples) / Problem 5
Problem 5

A nutritionist wants to determine if a new diet plan affects cholesterol levels. She measures the cholesterol levels (in mg/dL\text{mg/dL}) of 88 patients before and after following the diet for three months. The data are as follows:
tab12
Using the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test at a 0.050.05 significance level, test the claim that the matched pairs have differences that come from a population with a median equal to zero. Assume that the population of differences has a distribution that is approximately symmetric.

