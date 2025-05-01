A nutritionist is comparing the average daily calorie intake of two groups: vegetarians and non-vegetarians. A sample of 15 15 vegetarians has a mean intake of 2 , 200 2,200 calories with a standard deviation of 180 180 calories, a sample of 20 20 non-vegetarians has a mean intake of 2 , 500 2,500 calories with a standard deviation of 210 210 calories. At the 0.05 0.05 significance level, what is the value of the test statistic for testing whether there is a significant difference in mean daily calorie intake between the vegetarian and non-vegetarian groups?