10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance / Problem 3
A nutritionist is comparing the average daily calorie intake of two groups: vegetarians and non-vegetarians. A sample of 1515 vegetarians has a mean intake of 2,2002,200 calories with a standard deviation of 180180 calories, a sample of 2020 non-vegetarians has a mean intake of 2,5002,500 calories with a standard deviation of 210210 calories. At the 0.050.05 significance level, what is the value of the test statistic for testing whether there is a significant difference in mean daily calorie intake between the vegetarian and non-vegetarian groups?

