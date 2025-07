In a health study, the resting pulse rates (beats per minute) of a group of adult males were recorded. The recorded pulse rates are given below:

62, 70, 72, 80, 74, 66, 78, 84, 88, 92, 70, 78, 66, 72, 80

(a) Construct a dot plot for the given data.

(b) Is there a pulse rate that appears to be an outlier? What is the outlier’s value?