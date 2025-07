Listed below are the ages (in years) of Olympic marathon winners at the time of their victories. Use these ages to construct a frequency distribution. Use a class width of 5 years and begin with a lower-class limit of 20 years. Do the ages appear to have a normal distribution? Give reason.

Data Set (Ages of Olympic Marathon Winners):

23, 28, 32, 30, 29, 27, 31, 34, 26, 33, 25, 30, 35, 24, 28, 29, 27, 31, 33, 26, 36, 34, 30, 32, 29, 28, 37, 25, 26, 35 \text{23, 28, 32, 30, 29, 27, 31, 34, 26, 33, 25, 30, 35, 24, 28, 29, 27, 31, 33, 26, 36, 34, 30, 32, 29, 28, 37, 25, 26, 35}