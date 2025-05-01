You have data showing 25% of people prefer apples, 50% prefer bananas, and 25% prefer cherries. How would you represent this data in a pie chart?
The numbers below represent daily customer counts from a sample of coffee shops.
Data set:
, , , , , , , , , ,
, , , , , , , , , ,
, , , , , , , , , ,
Construct a frequency distribution for the data set using six classes.
Draw a frequency polygon for the frequency distribution.
Why might a frequency polygon provide better insight into data distribution than a histogram?
Based on the dot plot below, what is the maximum data value?
The following are the weekly study hours for a group of college students:
Draw a box and whisker plot for this data set.
Which of the following best describes the plot below?
Assess the accuracy of the following stemplot: Stem: 5 | Leaf: 0, 2, 4; Stem: 6 | Leaf: 1, 3, 5.
In a stemplot, what is the leaf for the number 76?
Use a time series chart to display the data shown in the table below. The data represents the number of electric vehicles (in units of thousands) sold from to .
Given the dataset: Month 1: 8 sales, Month 2: 10 sales, Month 3: 12 sales. Which coordinate pair represents Month 3?