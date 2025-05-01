The following are the weekly study hours for a group of 21 21 college students:

12.5 14.2 16.8 10.1 13.7 15.3 17.6 11.9 18.4 14.9 13.2 16.1 19.7 12.9 15.9 17.2 11.5 13.5 18.0 11.3 16.4 \begin{aligned}12.5~~14.2~~16.8~~10.1~~13.7~~15.3~~17.6 & \\ 11.9~~18.4~~14.9~~13.2~~16.1~~19.7~~12.9 & \\ 15.9~~17.2~~11.5~~13.5~~18.0~~11.3~~16.4 & \end{aligned}

Draw a box and whisker plot for this data set.