Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs - Part 2 of 2
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Dot Plots / Problem 4
Problem 4

Based on the dot plot below, what is the maximum data value?
Dot plot showing data points along a horizontal axis ranging from 60 to 85, with the highest value at 80.

Learn this concept