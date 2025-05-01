Skip to main content
3. Describing Data Numerically - Part 1 of 2!
3. Describing Data Numerically / Standard Deviation / Problem 7
Problem 7

A student's math test score is converted into a z-score. Which of the following z-scores would the student prefer: -1.5, -0.5, 0, 1.5, 2.5\(\text{-1.5, -0.5, 0, 1.5, 2.5}\)?