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3. Describing Data Numerically - Part 1 of 2!
3. Describing Data Numerically / Standard Deviation / Problem 9
Problem 9

The number of hours five employees worked in a week is as follows: 3232, 3636, 4040, 4444, 4848. What is the sample standard deviation of the hours worked? Use the formula s=x2(x)2nn1s=\(\sqrt{\frac{\sum x^2-\frac{\left(\sum x\right)^2}{n}\)}{n-1}}.