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3. Describing Data Numerically - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 15
3. Describing Data Numerically - Part 1 of 2!
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3. Describing Data Numerically / Standard Deviation / Problem 9
Problem 9
The number of hours five employees worked in a week is as follows:
32
32
,
36
36
,
40
40
,
44
44
,
48
48
. What is the sample standard deviation of the hours worked? Use the formula
s
=
∑
x
2
−
(
∑
x
)
2
n
n
−
1
s=\(\sqrt{\frac{\sum x^2-\frac{\left(\sum x\right)^2}{n}\)}{n-1}}
.
A
7.32
7.32
hours
B
6.23
6.23
hours
C
5.32
5.32
hours
D
6.32
6.32
hours
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