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3. Describing Data Numerically - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 15
3. Describing Data Numerically - Part 1 of 2!
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3. Describing Data Numerically / Mode / Problem 15
Problem 15
Based on the given graph, which measure of central tendency best represents the data?
A
Mean
B
Median
C
Mode
D
Cannot be determined
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