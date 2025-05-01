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Using the Empirical Rule, estimate the number of trees in a sample of whose heights are between feet and feet. Assume the sample mean height is feet and the standard deviation is feet.
A dataset of response times shows a long right tail and median much smaller than mean. A student suggests using the empirical rule to estimate percentages within 1, 2, and 3 standard deviations. Is the empirical rule appropriate here, and why?
If heights in a population are approximately normal with mean 170 cm and standard deviation 8 cm, what is the approximate z-score for an individual 186 cm tall and is this individual in the top ~2.5% tail according to the empirical rule?
Which of the following best describes the three quartiles of an ordered data set?
Consider the following set of test scores: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Find the first quartile , the median , and the third quartile .
A company tracks the number of daily page views (in thousands) for a product over days and flags unusual spikes using the upper fence.
Data:
What is the upper fence (cutoff) above which a day should be flagged?
A boxplot shows the median exactly in the center of the box, and both whiskers are approximately the same length. The distribution is most likely ______________________.
Given the ordered dataset: 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 20, compute the five-number summary (min, Q1, median, Q3, max).