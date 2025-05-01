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3. Describing Data Numerically - Part 2 of 2!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
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Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
3. Describing Data Numerically - Part 2 of 2!
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3. Describing Data Numerically / Boxplots / Problem 8
Problem 8
Given the ordered dataset: 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 20, compute the five-number summary (min, Q1, median, Q3, max).
A
(2, 5, 8, 12, 20)
B
(2, 4, 8, 13, 20)
C
(2, 4, 8, 12, 20)
D
(2, 3, 8, 14, 20)
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