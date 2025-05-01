Statistics
Q1Q_1 is the value below which about 10%10\% of data fall, Q2Q_2 is the mean, and Q3Q_3 is the value above which about 25%25\% of data fall.
Q1Q_1 is the value below which about 25%25\% of data fall, Q2Q_2 is the median (value below which about 50%50\% fall), and Q3Q_3 is the value below which about 75%75\% fall.
Q1Q_1 is the minimum, Q2Q_2 is the maximum, and Q3Q_3 is the sample mean.
Q1Q_1 is the value above which about 75%75\% of data fall, Q2Q_2 is the mode, and Q3Q_3 is the variance.