Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
3. Describing Data Numerically
3. Describing Data Numerically / Standard Deviation / Problem 7
Problem 7

A student's math test score is converted into a z-score. Which of the following z-scores would the student prefer: -1.5, -0.5, 0, 1.5, 2.5\text{-1.5, -0.5, 0, 1.5, 2.5}?

Learn this concept