A study found a linear correlation between the number of household appliances and the monthly electricity usage. The relationship is modeled by the regression equation y ^ = 50.8 + 12.4 x ŷ=50.8+12.4x , where x x represents the number of household appliances, and y ^ ŷ represents the predicted monthly electricity usage in kilowatt-hours ( kWh \text{kWh} ). What is the predicted electricity usage for a home with 9 9 appliances?