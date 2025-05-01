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5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
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Problem 12
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
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5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables / Hypergeometric Distribution / Problem 10
Problem 10
A design team has
6
6
engineers and
4
4
designers. Two team members are chosen at random for a site visit. What is the probability that the pair contains one engineer and one designer?
A
8
15
\(\frac{8}{15}\)
B
7
15
\(\frac{7}{15}\)
C
1
15
\(\frac{1}{15}\)
D
4
15
\(\frac{4}{15}\)
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