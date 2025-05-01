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5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
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Problem 12
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
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5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables / Poisson Distribution / Problem 9
Problem 9
On a TI-84, when using PoissonPDF(lambda, x) to compute P(X = x) for a Poisson distribution, what do the two inputs lambda and x represent?
A
Lambda is the sample size (number of trials); x is the probability of success per trial—the inputs are reversed from binomial syntax.
B
Lambda is the distribution's mean rate of occurrences for the fixed interval; x is the specific count value at which we want the exact probability.
C
Lambda is the cumulative probability up to x and x is the number of subintervals used to divide the main interval before computing the rate.
D
Lambda is the standard deviation of the Poisson distribution; x is the z-score transformed count value used for normal approximation estimates.
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