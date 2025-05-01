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5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
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Problem 11
Problem 12
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
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5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables / Hypergeometric Distribution / Problem 11
Problem 11
Four cards are drawn at random without replacement from a standard
52
52
-card deck. What is the probability that all four cards are from the same suit?
A
0.1006
0.1006
B
0.6010
0.6010
C
0.0106
0.0106
D
0.0116
0.0116
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