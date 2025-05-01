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6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
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6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
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6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables / Uniform Distribution / Problem 9
Problem 9
Let X ~ Uniform[0, 12]. You are asked: given that X > 8, compute P(X ≤ 11 | X > 8).
A
1/3
B
3/4
C
2/3
D
1/4
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