A sample of 20 students' scores on a statistics final exam are . Does this sample suggest the scores are from a population that is approximately normal?
A team evaluating sustainable packaging wants to estimate the proportion of retail brands that use biodegradable materials in their products. Find the minimum sample size required for this estimate, assuming a confidence level and a margin of error of . Earlier research indicates that around of retail brands have adopted biodegradable packaging.
A shipment of oranges has a population mean weight of grams and a standard deviation of grams. For a random sample of oranges, what is the probability that the sample mean weight is less than grams or greater than grams? Would a sample mean above grams be considered unusual?
A weather balloon records the following pairs of altitude in thousands of feet and temperature in : , , , , and . Find (a) the explained variation, (b) the unexplained variation.
A certain stock's daily percent return on Fridays has a mean of and a standard deviation of . If random samples of days are selected and the mean return for each sample is calculated, what is the probability that a sample mean is between and ?
The following are the cholesterol levels (in ) of randomly selected adults from a health survey. Assume the cholesterol levels are normally distributed. Construct a confidence interval for the population standard deviation.
