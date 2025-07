A sample of 20 students' scores on a statistics final exam are 62 , 65 , 67 , 68 , 70 , 71 , 72 , 73 , 74 , 75 , 76 , 77 , 78 , 79 , 80 , 81 , 82 , 83 , 85 , 88 62, 65, 67, 68, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82, 83, 85, 88 . Does this sample suggest the scores are from a population that is approximately normal?