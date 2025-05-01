Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean / Introduction to Confidence Intervals / Problem 2
Problem 2

A team evaluating sustainable packaging wants to estimate the proportion of retail brands that use biodegradable materials in their products. Find the minimum sample size required for this estimate, assuming a 95%95\% confidence level and a margin of error of 0.100.10. Earlier research indicates that around 70%70\% of retail brands have adopted biodegradable packaging.

Learn this concept