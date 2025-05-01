9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample - Part 1 of 2!
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions / Problem 7
Problem 7
A health study asks participants, “Do you exercise in the morning or evening?” Responses are 'morning', 'evening', and 'never'. Use a sign test to test if the proportion exercising in the morning equals the proportion exercising in the evening. Assign to 'morning', to 'evening', and to 'never'. Suppose there are 'morning', 'evening', and 'never' responses. Use . What is the -value?