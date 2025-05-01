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9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample - Part 1 of 2!
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions / Problem 7
Problem 7

A health study asks participants, “Do you exercise in the morning or evening?” Responses are 'morning', 'evening', and 'never'. Use a sign test to test if the proportion exercising in the morning equals the proportion exercising in the evening. Assign ++ to 'morning', - to 'evening', and 00 to 'never'. Suppose there are 1212 'morning', 1717 'evening', and 66 'never' responses. Use α=0.05α = 0.05. What is the pp-value?