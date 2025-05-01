A vaccine is tested on 950 950 volunteers, and 38 38 of them report mild fever as a side effect. The manufacturer claims that at least 7 7 percent of vaccinated individuals experience mild fever. Use a 0.05 0.05 significance level to test the claim. Answer the following:

a. Is the test two-tailed, left-tailed, or right-tailed?

b. What is the test statistic?

c. What is the P-value?

d. What is the null hypothesis, and what do you conclude about it?

e. What is the final conclusion?