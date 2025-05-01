Statistics
a. This is a left-tailed test.
b. −3.62-3.62
c. 0.000150.00015
d. Null hypothesis: H0:p≥0.07H_0:p\(\geq\)0.07; Since P-value <α(0.00015<0.05)<\(\alpha\)(0.00015<0.05), we reject the null hypothesis.
e. There is sufficient evidence at the 0.050.05 significance level to reject the claim that at least 7%7\% of vaccinated individuals experience mild fever.
c. 0.150.15
b. 3.623.62
d. Null hypothesis: H1:p<0.07H_1:p<0.07; Since P-value <α(0.00015<0.05)<\(\alpha\)(0.00015<0.05), we reject the null hypothesis.
a. This is a right-tailed test.