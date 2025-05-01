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9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample - Part 1 of 2!
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions / Problem 8
Problem 8

A vaccine is tested on 950950 volunteers, and 3838 of them report mild fever as a side effect. The manufacturer claims that at least 77 percent of vaccinated individuals experience mild fever. Use a 0.050.05 significance level to test the claim. Answer the following:
a. Is the test two-tailed, left-tailed, or right-tailed?
b. What is the test statistic?
c. What is the P-value?
d. What is the null hypothesis, and what do you conclude about it?
e. What is the final conclusion?