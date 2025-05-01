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9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample - Part 1 of 2!
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance / Problem 10
Problem 10

A manufacturer produces bottles of olive oil labelled as containing 500 mL500\(\text{ mL}\). A quality control specialist wants to ensure the consistency of the filling process. From a simple random sample of 3030 bottles, the following statistics are obtained: n=30n=30, x=498.7 mL\(\overline{x}\)=498.7\(\text{ mL}\), s=2.05 mLs=2.05\(\text{ mL}\).
Assume the population of fill volumes is normally distributed. At the 0.050.05 significance level, test the claim that the standard deviation of the fill volume is less than 3.00 mL3.00\(\text{ mL}\).