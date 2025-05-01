A manufacturer produces bottles of olive oil labelled as containing 500 mL 500\(\text{ mL}\) . A quality control specialist wants to ensure the consistency of the filling process. From a simple random sample of 30 30 bottles, the following statistics are obtained: n = 30 n=30 , x ‾ = 498.7 mL \(\overline{x}\)=498.7\(\text{ mL}\) , s = 2.05 mL s=2.05\(\text{ mL}\) .

Assume the population of fill volumes is normally distributed. At the 0.05 0.05 significance level, test the claim that the standard deviation of the fill volume is less than 3.00 mL 3.00\(\text{ mL}\) .