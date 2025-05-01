9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample - Part 1 of 2!
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance / Problem 10
Problem 10
A manufacturer produces bottles of olive oil labelled as containing . A quality control specialist wants to ensure the consistency of the filling process. From a simple random sample of bottles, the following statistics are obtained: , , . Assume the population of fill volumes is normally distributed. At the significance level, test the claim that the standard deviation of the fill volume is less than .