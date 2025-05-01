A cereal company claims that its cereal boxes contain an average of 410 g 410\(\text{ g}\) of cereal. A consumer group tests a random sample and constructs a 95 % 95\% confidence interval for the true mean weight:

( 407.5 g , 411.2 g ) (407.5 \(\text{ g}\),\ 411.2 \(\text{ g}\))

You are given the following null hypothesis:

H 0 : μ = 410 g H_0:\(\mu\)=410\(\text{ g}\)