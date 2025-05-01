Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing / Problem 2
Problem 2
A beverage company claims that the average sugar content in its soft drinks is grams per bottle. A nutrition researcher collects a random sample and constructs a confidence interval for the mean sugar content: ( grams, grams) You are given the following null hypothesis: grams Does the confidence interval suggest that you should reject ? Explain your reasoning.