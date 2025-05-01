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Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing / Problem 2
Problem 2

A beverage company claims that the average sugar content in its soft drinks is 3030 grams per bottle. A nutrition researcher collects a random sample and constructs a 95%95\% confidence interval for the mean sugar content: (29.229.2 grams, 29.829.8 grams)
You are given the following null hypothesis: H0:μ=30H_0:\(\mu\)=30 grams
Does the confidence interval suggest that you should reject H0H_0? Explain your reasoning.