Skip to main content
Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing / Problem 3
Problem 3

A battery company claims that its new phone battery lasts at least 1212 hours on average. A testing lab gathers a sample of batteries and constructs a 95%95\% confidence interval for the true average battery life:
(11.311.3 hours, 11.911.9 hours)
You are given the following null hypothesis:
H0:μ=12H_0:\(\mu\)=12 hours
Does the confidence interval suggest that you should reject H0H_0? Explain your reasoning.