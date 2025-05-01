Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing / Problem 3
Problem 3
A battery company claims that its new phone battery lasts at least hours on average. A testing lab gathers a sample of batteries and constructs a confidence interval for the true average battery life: ( hours, hours) You are given the following null hypothesis: hours Does the confidence interval suggest that you should reject ? Explain your reasoning.