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Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing / Problem 5
Problem 5

A researcher wants to investigate whether there is a significant difference in the resting heart rates in beats per minute of individuals before and after a 66-week exercise program. The paired data below represent the heart rates of 88 participants before and after the program.
Table of heart rates: Before exercise 78, 85, 90, 72, 80, 88, 76, 84; After exercise 74, 82, 87, 70, 77, 86, 75, 81.
Construct a 9595 percent confidence interval for the mean difference in heart rates Before minus After. What does it suggest about the effect of the exercise program?