Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing / Problem 5
Problem 5
A researcher wants to investigate whether there is a significant difference in the resting heart rates in beats per minute of individuals before and after a -week exercise program. The paired data below represent the heart rates of participants before and after the program. Construct a percent confidence interval for the mean difference in heart rates Before minus After. What does it suggest about the effect of the exercise program?