An agricultural trial compares three fertilizer formulas (X, Y, Z) with n = 8 plots per formula. The ANOVA rejects the overall null. The instructor provides qcrit = 3.40 for alpha = 0.05, k = 3 groups, and df = 21. Use MSE = 9.0 and group means X = 12, Y = 15, Z = 20. Compute all three pairwise q statistics and state which pairwise comparisons are significant at alpha = 0.05.