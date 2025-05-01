Skip to main content
Multiple Comparisons: Tukey Test
Multiple Comparisons: Tukey Test
14. ANOVA / Multiple Comparisons: Tukey Test / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following best defines the Tukey post hoc test?
A
A regression-based method that uses covariates to adjust group means and then runs independent t-tests on the adjusted means without altering significance thresholds.
B
A nonparametric ranking method intended for ordinal outcomes that compares medians pairwise without reference to any ANOVA framework and therefore does not require an omnibus test.
C
A follow-up procedure to ANOVA that performs all pairwise comparisons while controlling the familywise Type I error rate using the studentized range.
D
A procedure that tests only a single contrast chosen before data collection and ignores multiple comparisons to keep calculation simple and identical to a two-sample t-test approach.
