Skip to main content
Statistics
My Courses
College Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Multiple Comparisons: Tukey Test
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Multiple Comparisons: Tukey Test
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
14. ANOVA / Multiple Comparisons: Tukey Test / Problem 5
Problem 5
After an ANOVA rejects H0, you plan to run Tukey pairwise comparisons manually. Which sequence of steps correctly describes the procedure you should report in your methods section?
A
If the software does not provide p-values for Tukey, report only the ANOVA F statistic and conclude which pairs differ based on visual inspection of means without performing any standardized comparisons.
B
Use the ANOVA MSE to compute p-values directly for each pair by dividing the mean differences by MSE and looking up F-table values; skip any reference to the studentized range since p-values are always available.
C
Compute pairwise independent t-tests for all pairs at alpha = 0.05, then apply Tukey's q to the smallest t-score only and report that value as the definitive pairwise conclusion.
D
Extract MSE from ANOVA (within-group variance), compute df = N − k to find the appropriate q critical value for the chosen alpha and k, calculate each q = |mean_i − mean_j| / sqrt(MSE / n) (for equal n), compare each q to qcrit, and report which pairs are significant along with their q statistics.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer