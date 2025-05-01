Skip to main content
Statistics
My Courses
College Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Multiple Comparisons: Tukey Test
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Multiple Comparisons: Tukey Test
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
14. ANOVA / Multiple Comparisons: Tukey Test / Problem 2
Problem 2
A researcher has 6 groups with 6 observations in each group. To look up the Tukey q critical value for alpha = 0.05, what degrees of freedom should they use from the ANOVA?
A
df = 35 (using total observations minus 1, which is incorrect for a Tukey q lookup because it ignores the group count)
B
df = 36 (using the total number of observations directly, which would be appropriate for some other tables but not the studentized range since you must subtract the number of groups)
C
df = 30
D
df = 24 (computed by subtracting 12 because 6 groups × 2 degrees per group are removed in this unusual method which mistakenly double-subtracts group contributions)
AI tutor
0
Show Answer