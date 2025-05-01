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Multiplication Rule: Dependent Events
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Multiplication Rule: Dependent Events
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4. Probability / Multiplication Rule: Dependent Events / Problem 1
Problem 1
In a poll of
800
800
residents,
35
%
35\%
support a new city park. If two residents are randomly selected without replacement, what is the probability that neither supports the new city park?
A
0.4125
0.4125
B
0.4250
0.4250
C
0.4222
0.4222
D
0.4335
0.4335
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