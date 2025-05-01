Statistics
A researcher fits a quadratic regression model y^=2+0.5x−0.1x2 \(\hat{y}\) = 2 + 0.5x - 0.1x^2 to the following data:
What is the sum of squares of residuals for this model?
An analyst fits two models to predict monthly energy usage: a linear model and a quadratic model. The linear model yields SSres=210 SS_{res} = 210 , while the quadratic model yields SSres=175 SS_{res} = 175 . Which model is preferred according to the sum of squares criterion?
Given the quadratic regression output a = -0.5, b = 4, c = 1, determine the parabola's concavity and compute the vertex coordinates (x_v, y_v).
Which description correctly states the role of the coefficient a in y = ax^2 + bx + c?
Which of the following describes the correct TI-84 steps to run a quadratic regression and automatically store the resulting equation in Y1 for graphing?