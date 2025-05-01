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Quadratic Regression
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Quadratic Regression
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12. Regression / Quadratic Regression / Problem 3
Problem 3
Given the quadratic regression output a = -0.5, b = 4, c = 1, determine the parabola's concavity and compute the vertex coordinates (x_v, y_v).
A
Concave up; vertex at (4, -9).
B
Concave down; vertex at (4, 9).
C
Concave down; vertex at (2, 1).
D
Concave up; vertex at (-4, 9).
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