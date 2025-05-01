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Quadratic Regression
12. Regression / Quadratic Regression / Problem 1
Problem 1

A researcher fits a quadratic regression model y^=2+0.5x0.1x2 \(\hat{y}\) = 2 + 0.5x - 0.1x^2 to the following data:
Table showing x values 1 to 4 with corresponding y values 2.3, 3.1, 3.0, and 2.2 for quadratic regression analysis.
What is the sum of squares of residuals for this model?