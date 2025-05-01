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Quadratic Regression
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Quadratic Regression
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12. Regression / Quadratic Regression / Problem 1
Problem 1
A researcher fits a quadratic regression model
y
^
=
2
+
0.5
x
−
0.1
x
2
\(\hat{y}\) = 2 + 0.5x - 0.1x^2
to the following data:
What is the sum of squares of residuals for this model?
A
0.30
0.30
B
0.52
0.52
C
0.46
0.46
D
0.60
0.60
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