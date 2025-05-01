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Quadratic Regression
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Quadratic Regression
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12. Regression / Quadratic Regression / Problem 2
Problem 2
An analyst fits two models to predict monthly energy usage: a linear model and a quadratic model. The linear model yields
S
S
r
e
s
=
210
SS_{res} = 210
, while the quadratic model yields
S
S
r
e
s
=
175
SS_{res} = 175
. Which model is preferred according to the sum of squares criterion?
A
Linear
B
Quadratic
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