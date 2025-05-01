Skip to main content
Quadratic Regression
12. Regression / Quadratic Regression / Problem 2
Problem 2

An analyst fits two models to predict monthly energy usage: a linear model and a quadratic model. The linear model yields SSres=210 SS_{res} = 210 , while the quadratic model yields SSres=175 SS_{res} = 175 . Which model is preferred according to the sum of squares criterion?